SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. SJW Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 136,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SJW Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

