SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 970,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.20 on Monday. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

