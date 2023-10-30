Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.7% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,567,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,742,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.18 and a 200 day moving average of $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

