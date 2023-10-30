Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $84.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $51.09 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

