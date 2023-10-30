Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.67. 864,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.