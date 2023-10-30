Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Southport Acquisition Price Performance

PORT stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Southport Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southport Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PORT. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southport Acquisition by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 554,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Southport Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southport Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,991,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Southport Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

