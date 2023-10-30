SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $93.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

