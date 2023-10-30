SPC Financial Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

BATS JPIB opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

