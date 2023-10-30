SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $184.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.12. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.96 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.