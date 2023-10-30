SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.