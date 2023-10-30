SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 162,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $185.36 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

