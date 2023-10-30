(SPEC) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

(OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Free Report) is one of 8,434 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-1,291.63%
|-262.78%
|-21.20%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4398
|24190
|30530
|621
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 423.57%.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$6.50 billion
|$668.26 million
|-96.34
‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .