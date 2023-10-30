Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 10.9% in October

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
