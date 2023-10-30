Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $46,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,619.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 77.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,613. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

