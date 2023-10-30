STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

NYSE STE traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $207.37. The stock had a trading volume of 86,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

