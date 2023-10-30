Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $39.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHX. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CHX stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,775 shares of company stock worth $1,791,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 151.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

