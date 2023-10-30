StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

AEMD stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

