StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

