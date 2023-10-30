StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
