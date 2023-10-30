StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
