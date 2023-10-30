StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

