StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

