StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

