StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

