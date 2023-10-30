StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
