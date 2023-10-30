StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 2.8 %

Tarena International stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.46.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

