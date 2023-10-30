StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:WHG opened at $9.03 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

