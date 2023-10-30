StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

