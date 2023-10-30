StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
