StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

