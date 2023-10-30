StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

