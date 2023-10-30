StockNews.com Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

