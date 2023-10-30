StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

First Community Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

