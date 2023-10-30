StockNews.com Lowers First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
First Community Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 34.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
