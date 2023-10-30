StockNews.com Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Shares of BC opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

