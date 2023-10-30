StockNews.com Upgrades Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGN. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.85 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 943.25% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

