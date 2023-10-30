StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,774,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APAC stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.