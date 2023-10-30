Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,265,000.

VTI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.08. 1,357,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

