Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 6,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Amundi bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

