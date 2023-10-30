Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

