Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Shares of BLK opened at $598.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

