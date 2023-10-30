Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.59% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

