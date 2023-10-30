Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $441.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.93. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

