Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $236.03 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.