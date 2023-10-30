Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.25.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $306.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $273.02 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

