Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.85 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TT opened at $184.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average of $190.86. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.23 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

