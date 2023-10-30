Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $238.57 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $234.93 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

