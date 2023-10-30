Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.93 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $391.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.79 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

