Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.72 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $221.46 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

