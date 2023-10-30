Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.29 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

