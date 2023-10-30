Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $775.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $825.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

