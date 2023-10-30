Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 25,276 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

