Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 38,907 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.