Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,192 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

