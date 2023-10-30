Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $496.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $405.63 and a 12-month high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.